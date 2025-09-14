Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes parts of north-east Guwahati

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Assam's Guwahati at 4.41 pm on Sunday. Tremors were felt in parts of the Northeast, North Bengal and neighbouring Bhutan.
The epicentre was in Udalguri district, and the depth of the quake was 5 km, said officials.
No loss of life or property has been reported so far.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said, "The epicentre (of the earthquake) was near Udalguri. So far, there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. We are actively monitoring the situation."
Residents of Udalguri, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Nalbari and several other districts in Assam felt the tremors.
Panic-gripped people were seen rushing out of their residences in Guwahati.
People of the western parts of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh also felt the jolt.
Residents in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar, ran out of their houses and shops in panic.
According to state disaster management secretary Dani Sulu, no reports of structural damage or casualties have been reported from the state so far. The situation is being closely monitored, but there is no cause for alarm, he said.
The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.