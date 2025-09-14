Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes parts of north-east Guwahati

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Assam's Guwahati at 4.41 pm on Sunday. Tremors were felt in parts of the Northeast, North Bengal and neighbouring Bhutan.

The epicentre was in Udalguri district, and the depth of the quake was 5 km, said officials.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said, "The epicentre (of the earthquake) was near Udalguri. So far, there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. We are actively monitoring the situation."