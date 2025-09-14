Green Bodoland Mission: Youth-led drive to reclaim forest cover and combat climate change in Assam's BTR

IMPHAL: Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has embarked on an ambitious mission to reverse the loss of forest cover, with a sense of urgency akin to a war effort.

As many as 360 youth clubs have been designated as “Green Brigades” to carry out afforestation and implement environmentally friendly measures in a mission-mode approach.

The BTR government launched the Green Bodoland Mission, citing global warming among the key concerns. A wide variety of tree species, including flowering plants, timber species, fruit-bearing trees, and medicinal plants, have been planted across multiple locations.

The initiative has seen active participation from the Green Brigades, which have played a crucial role in community mobilisation, awareness generation, and fostering a sense of local ownership of the plantations.

Officials said the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution, moved by BTC’s Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, titled “Green Bodoland Mission – Reclaiming the Climate for a Resilient and Sustainable Future in BTR”, in December 2023.