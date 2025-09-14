Indian women trafficked to Malaysia on visa-free entry for domestic work

CHANDIGARH: It is not only Gulf countries where women from India, who had gone there on the pretext of a job offer, got trapped; Malaysia has now become the new destination.

Women, especially from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, are being taken to this Southeast Asian nation with promises of legitimate domestic work. Travel agents use the visa-free entry route to lure them, after which they are forced to live and work in conditions described as unstable and precarious.

In an advisory issued on September 9 this year, the High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur (Labour Wing), in a document titled “Indian nationals getting stranded in Malaysia”, a copy of which is with this newspaper, stated: “The majority of the affected individuals are unskilled/semi-skilled labourers and hail from several states in India including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. They are invariably misled with false promises of employment by unscrupulous agents in India and Malaysia.”

“The following issues of concern came to the notice of the High Commission: Indian nationals travelling under the pretext of tourism but intending to look for employment are often denied entry on arrival. Those who manage to enter the country often overstay beyond 30 days and are thus declared ‘illegal’. Entry is also refused to those Indian nationals who are genuine tourists but fail to provide valid documentation, including return tickets, proof of accommodation, and financial means,” it stated.

It further read: “It has been observed that unscrupulous agents in India and Malaysia entice a number of Indian nationals with prospects of employment and arrange their travel to Malaysia on the pretext of tourism to get visa-free entry and stay for 30 days in Malaysia. Such individuals become illegal after expiry of 30 days and are thus vulnerable to various forms of exploitation locally. They are also subjected to detention, imprisonment and associated legal actions by Malaysian enforcement agencies.”

The High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur has further advised all State Governments, Protectors of Emigrants (PoE) and immigration officers to issue public advisories and exercise strict scrutiny of Indian nationals, especially ECR passport holders, departing to Malaysia from international airports including Trichy, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bengaluru and Amritsar.

It has also been stated that passengers deceived by agents should be encouraged to provide full details of such agents, and that information may be compiled and shared with state and central government authorities for appropriate action.