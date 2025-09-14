Indian women trafficked to Malaysia on visa-free entry for domestic work

CHANDIGARH: It is not only Gulf countries where women from India, who had gone there on the pretext of a job offer, got trapped; Malaysia has now become the new destination.
Women, especially from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, are being taken to this Southeast Asian nation with promises of legitimate domestic work. Travel agents use the visa-free entry route to lure them, after which they are forced to live and work in conditions described as unstable and precarious.
In an advisory issued on September 9 this year, the High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur (Labour Wing), in a document titled “Indian nationals getting stranded in Malaysia”, a copy of which is with this newspaper, stated: “The majority of the affected individuals are unskilled/semi-skilled labourers and hail from several states in India including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. They are invariably misled with false promises of employment by unscrupulous agents in India and Malaysia.”
“The following issues of concern came to the notice of the High Commission: Indian nationals travelling under the pretext of tourism but intending to look for employment are often denied entry on arrival. Those who manage to enter the country often overstay beyond 30 days and are thus declared ‘illegal’. Entry is also refused to those Indian nationals who are genuine tourists but fail to provide valid documentation, including return tickets, proof of accommodation, and financial means,” it stated.
It further read: “It has been observed that unscrupulous agents in India and Malaysia entice a number of Indian nationals with prospects of employment and arrange their travel to Malaysia on the pretext of tourism to get visa-free entry and stay for 30 days in Malaysia. Such individuals become illegal after expiry of 30 days and are thus vulnerable to various forms of exploitation locally. They are also subjected to detention, imprisonment and associated legal actions by Malaysian enforcement agencies.”
The High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur has further advised all State Governments, Protectors of Emigrants (PoE) and immigration officers to issue public advisories and exercise strict scrutiny of Indian nationals, especially ECR passport holders, departing to Malaysia from international airports including Trichy, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bengaluru and Amritsar.
It has also been stated that passengers deceived by agents should be encouraged to provide full details of such agents, and that information may be compiled and shared with state and central government authorities for appropriate action.
The state governments of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh have been requested to initiate extensive awareness campaigns by disseminating correct travel procedures and highlighting the risks associated with misuse of visa-free entry to Malaysia for employment purposes.
A statement issued by the High Commission also said that a significant number of Indian female domestic workers are being brought into Malaysia through channels in violation of both Indian and Malaysian immigration and employment laws.
“As per the guidelines laid down by the Immigration Department of Malaysia, India is one of the nine countries approved for the recruitment of foreign domestic helpers (FDH). Malaysian employers intending to hire Indian domestic workers are required to obtain a Visa with Reference (VDR) from the Immigration Department of Malaysia. Based on the VDR, the prospective worker applies for an employment visa at the Malaysian High Commission or Consulate in India. Upon arrival in Malaysia, the employer is responsible for converting the VDR into a temporary employment visit pass,” it read.
It further stated: “However, it has been observed that many Indian domestic workers are being brought into Malaysia by agents using visa-free entry, thereby violating the established procedures. Indian emigration guidelines do not permit recruitment of Indian women who are below 30 years of age and hold ECR (Emigration Check Required) category passports to take up overseas employment as domestic workers.”
Sources said that in July this year, a 39-year-old woman from India was beaten, locked in a hotel room and forced into prostitution. She was rescued during a raid by the Malaysian police in Kuala Lumpur city centre. She had arrived in Malaysia on July 11 after being promised work as a domestic helper, only to be held captive and exploited.
Speaking to this newspaper, Yashu Deep Singh, Protector of Emigrants, Chandigarh, said that earlier reports were being received regarding women being rescued from Gulf countries who had paid around ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh to agents based in Dubai on tourist visas and were then pushed further to other countries such as Oman on the pretext of domestic help jobs but were exploited.
“We are getting reports of 20 to 30 such cases per year from the Consulate General of India, Dubai. However, once these rescued women are repatriated back, they do not give complaints against the unscrupulous agents, which is necessary to initiate action against such agents. The advisory from the High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur is also on these lines to avoid the trap of unscrupulous agents and always rely on Ministry-approved recruiting agents for overseas employment opportunities. The list of such registered agents is publicly available on www.emigrate.gov.in,” he said.
Five Common Service Centre-Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras established in Punjab
Five Common Service Centre-Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras (CSC-PBSKs) have been established in Punjab by the Protector of Emigrants (PoE). These will provide citizen-friendly eMigrate web-portal related services and strengthen outreach to aspiring youth at the grassroots level. The centres will be located in Rupnagar, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, and two in Jalandhar.
Yashu Deep Singh, Protector of Emigrants, Chandigarh, said that the CSC-PBSKs will serve as extended arms of the PoE and will function as information, facilitation and grievance-redressal platforms for the general public. These centres will provide guidance and assistance on a wide range of emigration-related matters, primarily related to overseas employment.
“These centres will provide assistance regarding details of Registered Recruiting Agents (RAs), Emigration Clearances (ECs), and facilitation of public grievances against registered or illegal recruiting agents (IRAs). They will also give guidance to intending emigrants/applicants regarding overseas job opportunities, scheduled RA interviews, and recruitment procedures, and support in verifying the authenticity and licence status of RAs through the official eMigrate portal. They will also raise awareness on safe, legal and transparent mobility channels, discouraging irregular migration practices. Besides, they will provide assistance regarding Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) insurance services, information on Emigration Check Not Required (ECNR) registration, and related facilities,” he said.