IndiGo flight with Dimple Yadav on board aborts take-off in Lucknow

An IndiGo flight carrying 151 passengers, including Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, aborted take-off at Lucknow airport on Saturday.

Flight 6E 2111, bound for Delhi, was accelerating on the runway when the aircraft reportedly failed to achieve the necessary thrust for lift-off.

Following standard operating procedures, the captain applied the brakes and brought the aircraft to a safe halt before the end of the runway.

The airline later arranged an alternative aircraft for the passengers. There has been no official statement from IndiGo regarding the incident.