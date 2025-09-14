Major mishap averted as Indigo pilot applies emergency breaks before take off at Lucknow airport

LUCKNOW: A major accident was allegedly averted at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow on Saturday when the pilot of an IndiGo aircraft (Flight 6E-2111) applied emergency brakes and aborted take-off after detecting insufficient engine thrust.

The Delhi-bound aircraft was carrying 151 passengers, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav. The sudden halt on the runway left many passengers shaken. All were later evacuated safely and re-accommodated on another flight to Delhi.

According to airport sources, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has demanded a detailed report on the incident.

“Preliminary information suggests that the issue was related to the aircraft not receiving the required thrust to lift off — a critical phase in any flight. The pilot, adhering to safety protocols, informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and brought the aircraft back to Bay No. 07 via the taxiway,” an official statement said.