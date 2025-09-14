Manipur battered by intense rains, flash floods and landslides

Manipur is facing serious damage and disruption following torrential rains over the past 24 hours. Several low‑lying areas and hill districts have reported flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides, PTI reported.

According to the news agency, Yaingangpokpi, Santikhongbal and Sabungkhok Khunou in Imphal East have been inundated. In Imphal West, Kakwa and Sagolband are also submerged. Houses and residential compounds have been waterlogged.

Landslides were reported in Awangkhul (Noney district), as well as in the hill districts of Senapati and Kamjong.

Major rivers, Imphal, Nambul and Iril have seen water levels rising significantly, though so far below danger marks.

Most parts of the northeastern state have recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with forecasts of more downpour on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)