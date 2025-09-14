Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra admitted to BHU hospital in critical condition

LUCKNOW: Prominent classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, who had not been keeping well for the last seven months, was shifted to the ICU of Sir Sunder Lal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, following a sharp deterioration in his health condition late on Saturday night.

A medical bulletin issued by SSL Hospital on the health condition of the veteran vocalist on Sunday evening stated, "Mishra, 89, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the Department of Medicine of the hospital after being brought here at 11 pm on Saturday with fever and shortness of breath. So far, he had been receiving treatment at Ramkrishna Seva Ashram Hospital in Mirzapur. He has been unwell for the past seven months and is being treated for Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Osteoarthritis, and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). During this illness, he developed bed sores, complicated by septicaemia, and has been currently diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) also."

On Sunday, Mishra was put on non-invasive ventilator support and received appropriate antibiotic therapy, insulin, and other supportive treatment measures. His vital parameters have started showing signs of stabilisation, said the hospital sources, mentioning all necessary medical care being imparted to Mishra and claiming that a team of specialist doctors were monitoring his condition closely.

Before the hospital released this bulletin, BHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Chaturvedi visited ICU's bed-15 in the Super Specialty Block to see Mishra and sought details on the ailments diagnosed and also his condition.

Initially, Mishra was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram Hospital in Mirzapur, two days ago, but a sharp deterioration in his health condition prompted doctors to refer him to BHU. Immediately after his admission to the ICU of SSL Hospital, the director of the Institute of Medical Science BHU, Prof SN Sankhwar, started monitoring the treatment protocol after mobilising the teams of doctors and paramedical staff in the emergency, cardiology, chest, and other departments.

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra had been one of the proposers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi at the time of filing nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Mishra was conferred with Padma Vibhushan in 2020, while he had received Padma Bhushan in 2010. He was also one of the ‘Navratnas’ nominated by PM Modi for the Swachh Bharat Campaign in 2015.