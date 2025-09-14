Nation

PM Modi lays foundation stones for health, infra projects worth Rs 6,300 crore in Assam's Darrang

Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.
In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of developmental works, in Darrang, Assam.
In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of developmental works, in Darrang, Assam.(Photo | via PTI)
MANGALDOI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district.

He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school.

The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth Rs 570 crore, officials said.

The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.

The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at Rs 4,530 crore.

The PM will, later in the day, inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and the Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.

