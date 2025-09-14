Punjab government launches special health campaign for flood-affected villages

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has started a door-to-door 'Special Health Campaign’ for the people in the flood-affected villages for preventive care to stave off disease outbreaks.

A comprehensive and time-bound action plan for livestock has also been rolled out to mitigate the severe risks, including waterborne diseases, foot-rot and parasitic infections, as 2.53 lakh animals across 713 villages have been impacted.

As many as 3.89 lakh people in 2,384 villages of the state have been affected by the devastating floods.

Fifty-six people have died, and four are reported to be missing, while 23,340 persons have been evacuated.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Balbir Singh, issued orders for a massive mobilisation of the state’s entire medical fraternity, directing the deployment of all available resources—including government doctors, private volunteers, Ayurveda medical officers, and MBBS interns—to spearhead a ‘Special Health Campaign’ in flood-affected villages.

He has mandated that Civil Surgeons engage every possible medical professional to man health camps and door-to-door teams, ensuring no village is left without healthcare and preventive care to stave off disease outbreaks in the aftermath of the floods.

Singh said the campaign is built on three core components, with the first being Health and Medical Camps, under which daily medical camps will be organised in all 2303 villages.

In 596 villages with existing health facilities like Aam Aadmi Clinics, these centres will host the camps daily.

In the remaining 1707 villages, camps will be set up in public spaces like schools and community centres for a minimum of three days, extendable based on need.