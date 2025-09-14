Uttarakhand villagers bar Nepali women, children from Kedarnath Yatra from 2026

DEHRADUN: Villagers in Gauri Kund, a key stop on the Kedarnath Yatra, have voted to bar the entry of women and children of Nepali origin starting from the 2026 pilgrimage season, a move that is likely to spark debate and alter the demographics of the sacred site. The decision was taken during an open meeting on Saturday, chaired by village head Kusum Devi and attended by a large number of residents.

The villagers said the measure is necessary to "uphold the dignity and sanctity of this holy land of Maa Gauri." Attendees alleged that over the past few years, several Nepali-origin women had been involved in the illegal trade of liquor and meat within Gauri Kund, compromising the spiritual atmosphere of the area.

"Despite repeated complaints lodged with local authorities, residents lamented that the administration's response has been limited to 'token actions,' failing to address the core issue effectively," a local elder, who wished to remain anonymous, told this newspaper. "This perceived inaction, they assert, left the Gram Sabha with no alternative but to implement such stringent measures."

Gram Pradhan Kusum Devi highlighted Gauri Kund’s central role in the Kedarnath pilgrimage, noting that millions of devotees visit the shrine of Maa Gauri each year. "The sanctity of this site is being eroded due to administrative neglect," she said. "It is our duty to protect it."

Clarifying the ban, Pradhan Devi added, "While individuals of Nepali origin are welcome to seek employment here, bringing women and children will be strictly prohibited from 2026 onwards. This is not about discrimination, but about preserving our spiritual heritage."

Supporting the decision, Ramchandra Goswami, President of the local Trade Union, said the lack of decisive action by authorities compelled the villagers to take this step. Speaking exclusively to this newspaper, Goswami said, "Our primary objective is to ensure that devotees can undertake their religious journey without any impediment or disturbance. The incidents of illegal activities were creating an environment that was not conducive to spiritual reflection."

Kedarnath Dham, one of Uttarakhand’s four revered Char Dham sites, attracts around 18 lakh pilgrims annually from across India and abroad, underscoring its importance to the region’s spiritual and economic landscape.