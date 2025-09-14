'We don't want to trouble you': Woman, 11-year-old son die after fall from Noida high-rise

A 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 13th-floor balcony of their apartment in Greater Noida Ace City on Saturday morning, NDTV reported.

The deceased have been identified as Sakshi Chawla and her son, Daksh. According to police, the child had been suffering from a neurodevelopmental disorder for several years and was under constant medication. He did not attend school and required full-time care.

At the time of the incident, Sakshi’s husband, Darpan Chawla, a chartered accountant, was inside the apartment but in another room. Around 10 am, he reportedly heard a sudden scream.

When he rushed to the balcony, he saw his wife and son lying motionless on the ground below. Emergency services were immediately called, but both were declared dead at the scene.

A handwritten note was found inside the apartment, addressed to the husband. In it, Sakshi expressed her sorrow and conveyed that she did not want to be a burden on him any longer.

"We are leaving this world. Sorry. We do not want to trouble you anymore. Your life should not be ruined because of us. No one is responsible for our death," the note read.

Police said that the mother appeared to be extremely anxious about the boy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050, Tele Manas at 14416 (available 24/7), or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)