Air India Express starts direct flight operations from Dehradun to Bengaluru

DEHRADUN: Air India Express on Monday started its direct flight operations from Dehradun to Bengaluru with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagging off the new air service at the Jolly Grant Airport.

The Chief Minister described it as a significant milestone in the overall development of the state and the expansion of air connectivity.

"The commencement of Air India Express services from Dehradun marks a significant achievement in civil aviation for our state. Better connectivity with Bengaluru will greatly boost tourism, trade, and investment opportunities in Uttarakhand," he said.

Direct air service between Dehradun and Bengaluru by Air India Express would also be a great facility for the youth, entrepreneurs, IT professionals, students, and tourists of Uttarakhand, he said.