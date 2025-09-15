Army’s first exclusive freight train reaches Anantnag; strengthens winter logistics

NEW DELHI: In an important development aimed at bringing logistical efficiency to its formations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), including the high-altitude regions critical to India's national security, the first exclusive freight train successfully touched Anantnag.

The Army on Monday said, "Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) witnessed a historic milestone with the successful run of Freight Train, the first exclusive freight train of the Indian Army, from BD Bari to Anantnag on 12-13 September."

The train carried 753 metric tonnes of Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) loads for Indian Army units and formations in J&K, marking a decisive turning point in the Army's AWS modus operandi.

Calling the development a "strategic initiative," the Army said this step "underscores the Indian Army's ongoing capability development efforts to ensure operational preparedness in challenging Himalayan terrain."

What French military strategist Napoleon Bonaparte expounded long back holds true even today: "an army marches on its stomach," highlighting the significance of food and supplies, which affects morale and operational effectiveness. Some areas in winters get cut off from the nearest road, restricting all kinds of movement.

Jammu and Kashmir have a significant presence of the military (Army, Air Force & limited elements of Navy), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Units, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other security agencies deployed in Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism duties, in addition to static deployments along the Line of Control with Pakistan.