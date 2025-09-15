Army’s first exclusive freight train reaches Anantnag; strengthens winter logistics

NEW DELHI: In an important development aimed at bringing logistical efficiency to its formations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), including the high-altitude regions critical to India's national security, the first exclusive freight train successfully touched Anantnag.
The Army on Monday said, "Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) witnessed a historic milestone with the successful run of Freight Train, the first exclusive freight train of the Indian Army, from BD Bari to Anantnag on 12-13 September."
The train carried 753 metric tonnes of Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) loads for Indian Army units and formations in J&K, marking a decisive turning point in the Army's AWS modus operandi.
Calling the development a "strategic initiative," the Army said this step "underscores the Indian Army's ongoing capability development efforts to ensure operational preparedness in challenging Himalayan terrain."
What French military strategist Napoleon Bonaparte expounded long back holds true even today: "an army marches on its stomach," highlighting the significance of food and supplies, which affects morale and operational effectiveness. Some areas in winters get cut off from the nearest road, restricting all kinds of movement.
Jammu and Kashmir have a significant presence of the military (Army, Air Force & limited elements of Navy), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Units, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other security agencies deployed in Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism duties, in addition to static deployments along the Line of Control with Pakistan.
The beginning of the freight train, the Army said, is "a unique demonstration of dual-use logistics and military-civil fusion. The return rake of the Freight Train will transport Kashmiri apples to markets in the rest of India. This step not only strengthens the Army's winter preparedness but also provides direct benefits to local communities."
Farmers, who in the past suffered heavy losses due to road blockages caused by landslides and floods, will now be able to transport their produce seamlessly, ensuring both economic relief and livelihood security, the Army said.
The initiative reflects the Army's role in nation-building, extending beyond its core mission of defence to contribute tangibly to the socio-economic development of Kashmir.
By harnessing rail infrastructure for both military and civilian purposes, the Indian Army has taken a major stride in strengthening resilience, connectivity, and prosperity in the region. The move has potential ripple effects, including preserving military assets, reducing costs, and boosting development.