Assam FIRs: SC extends protection to Siddharth Varadarajan, others from coercive action

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the protection granted to senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan and other journalists, including the consulting editor of online news portal The Wire, in cases filed against them in Assam over a news article.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi extended the protection after senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Varadarajan and others, said they had written to Assam Police but not received their response.

The top court recorded the submission and adjourned the hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought to file his response to the main plea challenging the constitutional validity of sedition law -- seen as the successor to the colonial-era law -- under 2023 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The PIL was filed by retired Major General S G Vombatkere, an Army veteran and Vishisht Seva Medal awardee, against the validity of Section 152 (sedition) of BNS.