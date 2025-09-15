Bihar minister accused of assaulting YouTuber as Tejashwi Yadav steps in to ensure FIR

PATNA: A senior minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet has been accused of assaulting a YouTuber during his visit to his assembly constituency in Darbhanga district, leading to political uproar and intervention by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Jibesh Kumar, the urban development and housing minister, toured his Jale constituency. A local YouTuber, identified as Dilip Kumar Sahani, confronted the minister to ask about the poor condition of a road in the area.

According to Sahani’s complaint filed at Singhwara police station, the minister’s associates hurled abuses, assaulted him, and tried to drag him inside their vehicle. He also alleged that the minister threatened him with dire consequences, and his mobile phone and camera were snatched and damaged. The FIR was lodged after Tejashwi Yadav personally visited the police station and ensured the complaint was registered.

“See how a BJP minister behaves with a YouTuber or journalist in a state run by a double engine government,” Tejashwi told reporters outside the police station. He alleged that the situation had worsened to the extent that the Leader of Opposition himself had to intervene to register an FIR against a minister. Tejashwi also threatened to launch road blockades if action was not taken against the accused.

Minister Jibesh Kumar, however, denied the allegations, saying he had no knowledge of the incident. “I will comment only after receiving a report from the SDPO who visited the village to ascertain the truth,” he said. His security guard claimed that the minister’s vehicle was pelted with stones and that there was an attempt to disrupt the minister’s official duty.

Police said complaints had been received from both sides and an investigation was underway. Subham Kumar Suman, SDPO, visited the village to defuse tension. Local residents told the police that the minister was visiting a bereaved family to offer condolences when the YouTuber confronted him, prompting a brief altercation before the minister left the spot.