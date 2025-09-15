Centre's refusal to allow Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan sparks outrage in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Citing security concerns, the Union Government has denied permission for a Sikh jatha (group of pilgrims) to visit Pakistan for the Parkash Parb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in November this year. This move has triggered a political row in Punjab, with all major political parties criticizing the BJP-led central government and accusing it of "double standards"—particularly in light of the government allowing a T-20 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

A letter sent on September 12 to the Punjab Chief Secretary and also to other neighboring states including Haryana and Delhi, stated:

“Considering the prevailing security scenario with Pakistan, it would not be possible to send the Sikh pilgrims’ jatha to Pakistan on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab in November 2025. We request that Sikh organizations in your state be informed, and that the processing of jatha applications be stopped immediately.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), questioned the rationale behind the decision.

Speaking to the media at his official residence, Mann said, “If you can allow a cricket match between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup, why should Punjabis' devotion towards their shrines in Pakistan be ignored? Either allow all kinds of engagements with Pakistan or don’t allow any. You can’t have cricket ties with Pakistan—because the ICC is headed by 'bade sahib ke ladle' (a jibe at Jay Shah, President of the International Cricket Council and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah)—and at the same time, tell Sikhs they can’t visit Pakistan due to deteriorating bilateral relations following Operation Sindoor.”