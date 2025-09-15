Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty appears before ED in betting app case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday recorded statements of former TMC Lok Sabha member and Bengali film actress Mimi Chakraborty under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its probe into an “illegal" betting app named 1xBet.

Officials in the agency said the actress appeared before the ED investigators in response to a summons served to her in connection with the alleged online betting app scam case.

Mimi Chakraborty, who represented the West Bengal ruling TMC from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat in south Kolkata between 2019 and 2024, was questioned for over four hours at the agency’s headquarters here, the officials said.

They said that the actress was questioned by the ED investigators to understand her links with the betting app, as she is linked through certain endorsements and financial transactions.

On Sunday, the ED had issued a summons to actresses Urvashi Rautela and Chakraborty. While Chakraborty appeared today, Rautela was asked to depose on Tuesday.