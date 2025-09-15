India, US to hold trade talks amid tariff row, strain over Russian oil purchases

MUMBAI: India and the United States are set to hold trade discussions in the capital New Delhi on Tuesday, officials and Indian media reports said, as the two countries seek to resolve a tariff row.

The world's most populous country currently faces steep US tariffs on most of its exports and has so far failed to clinch a trade deal that will ease this burden.

US President Donald Trump's decision to bump up tariffs on India to 50 per cent last month in retaliation for New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil as he seeks to pressure Moscow over the war in Ukraine has also strained ties between the two nations.

But despite the diplomatic chill, the leaders of both countries said recently that they remain committed to continuing negotiations.

Officials will hold in-person discussions on trade on Tuesday, The Indian Express newspaper reported, citing remarks made by commerce ministry official Rajesh Agarwal at a briefing on Monday.