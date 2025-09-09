Israel attacks Hamas leadership in Doha, reportedly while discussing Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israel on Tuesday targeted several residential buildings housing Hamas's political leadership in Qatar's capital city of Doha, reportedly while the leaders were discussing a Gaza ceasefire proposal.
Confirming the attack, Israeli military said, "The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation."
According to an AFP report citing a senior Hamas official, the Palestinian group's negotiators were targeted by Israel while discussing a ceasefire proposal pushed by US President Donald Trump.
"In a new Zionist crime, the Hamas negotiating delegation was targeted during its meeting in Doha, while discussing (US) President (Donald) Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the issue.
Qatar slammed the attack as "cowardly" and said it will not tolerate the "reckless Israeli behavior and its continued tampering with regional security."
Stating that the attack was carried out on residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau, Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Minister, said in a statement that the country condemned the attack in "the strongest terms.”
“This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” the statement said.
“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available,” it added.
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, condemned the attack as a "blatant criminal act."
Israel's "targeting of a meeting of leaders of... Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha, is a blatant criminal act that violates all human standards and values, as well as the most basic international laws and norms," Islamic Jihad said in a statement.
Condemning the attack, Iran called it a "gross violation" of international law.
"This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV.
Meanwhile, the US embassy in Qatar told its citizens to shelter in place.
"We have seen reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha. The U.S. Embassy has instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities. US citizens are advised to shelter-in-place," the embassy said in a post on X.
Lauding the attack, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X, "Terrorists have no immunity and will never have immunity from Israel's long arm anywhere in the world," hailing a "right decision and a perfect execution by the IDF (Israeli military) and the Shin Bet (security agency)".
Tuesday's strikes come less than two weeks after Israel armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir vowed to targed the group's leaders based abroad.
"Most of Hamas's leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well," Zamir said on August 31.
"May all your enemies perish, Israel," Culture Minister Miki Zohar posted on X.