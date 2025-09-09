Israel attacks Hamas leadership in Doha, reportedly while discussing Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israel on Tuesday targeted several residential buildings housing Hamas's political leadership in Qatar's capital city of Doha, reportedly while the leaders were discussing a Gaza ceasefire proposal.

Confirming the attack, Israeli military said, "The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation."

According to an AFP report citing a senior Hamas official, the Palestinian group's negotiators were targeted by Israel while discussing a ceasefire proposal pushed by US President Donald Trump.

"In a new Zionist crime, the Hamas negotiating delegation was targeted during its meeting in Doha, while discussing (US) President (Donald) Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the issue.

Qatar slammed the attack as "cowardly" and said it will not tolerate the "reckless Israeli behavior and its continued tampering with regional security."

Stating that the attack was carried out on residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau, Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Minister, said in a statement that the country condemned the attack in "the strongest terms.”

“This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” the statement said.