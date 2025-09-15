Insider track | V-P’s oath sparks superstition talk

When CP Radhakrishnan took the oath as India’s 15th Vice-President last Friday, his red shirt caught as much attention as the timing of the ceremony. It fell squarely within Pitra Paksha, a fortnight that Hindus generally consider inauspicious for fresh beginnings. Whispers echo in political corridors — was this an oversight, or a calculated choice? Some argue the Sun’s strength, symbolised by red, shields the V-P from ill effects. Others recall that the previous V-P, Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned suddenly, sparking murmurs about “vastu” flaws in the Vice-President’s new enclave. While most dismiss it as superstition, the chatter persists: did the RSS-linked V-P deliberately align with astrological counsel, or did faith give way to formality? In Delhi’s political grapevine, even timing becomes destiny.

Dynasty Returns in Bihar Polls

Bihar, headed into polls this October and November, is abuzz with talk of political dynasties staging a comeback. Sons, grandsons, a granddaughter, and even a daughter-in-law of seven former chief ministers — plus the son of the current CM Nitish Kumar — are tipped to test their fortunes. Nishant Kumar, Nitish’s son, may contest despite his father’s aversion to dynastic politics. From the RJD camp, Tej Pratap Yadav could follow his brother Tejashwi’s footsteps into the Assembly. Nitish Mishra, son of late CM Jagannath Mishra, is eyeing Jhanjharpur on a BJP ticket, while Karpoori Thakur’s granddaughter Dr. Jagriti could enter from Jan Suraj.

Speculation swirls around Lalu’s estranged daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. She is also the granddaughter of the late CM Daroga Prasad Rai. Bihar’s political battleground, it seems, will echo with many “family voices” this time. Deepa Manjhi, daughter-in-law of former CM and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, has plans to contest from a seat in Gaya district. Nikhil Mandal, grandson of the late CM, B.P. Mandal, and S.K. Singh, son of the late CM, Satish K. Singh, are also likely candidates.