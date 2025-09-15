Insider track | V-P’s oath sparks superstition talk

When CP Radhakrishnan took the oath as India’s 15th Vice-President last Friday, his red shirt caught as much attention as the timing of the ceremony. It fell squarely within Pitra Paksha, a fortnight that Hindus generally consider inauspicious for fresh beginnings. Whispers echo in political corridors — was this an oversight, or a calculated choice? Some argue the Sun’s strength, symbolised by red, shields the V-P from ill effects. Others recall that the previous V-P, Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned suddenly, sparking murmurs about “vastu” flaws in the Vice-President’s new enclave. While most dismiss it as superstition, the chatter persists: did the RSS-linked V-P deliberately align with astrological counsel, or did faith give way to formality? In Delhi’s political grapevine, even timing becomes destiny.
Dynasty Returns in Bihar Polls
Bihar, headed into polls this October and November, is abuzz with talk of political dynasties staging a comeback. Sons, grandsons, a granddaughter, and even a daughter-in-law of seven former chief ministers — plus the son of the current CM Nitish Kumar — are tipped to test their fortunes. Nishant Kumar, Nitish’s son, may contest despite his father’s aversion to dynastic politics. From the RJD camp, Tej Pratap Yadav could follow his brother Tejashwi’s footsteps into the Assembly. Nitish Mishra, son of late CM Jagannath Mishra, is eyeing Jhanjharpur on a BJP ticket, while Karpoori Thakur’s granddaughter Dr. Jagriti could enter from Jan Suraj.
Speculation swirls around Lalu’s estranged daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. She is also the granddaughter of the late CM Daroga Prasad Rai. Bihar’s political battleground, it seems, will echo with many “family voices” this time. Deepa Manjhi, daughter-in-law of former CM and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, has plans to contest from a seat in Gaya district. Nikhil Mandal, grandson of the late CM, B.P. Mandal, and S.K. Singh, son of the late CM, Satish K. Singh, are also likely candidates.
RJD, LJP flex poll muscles
As Bihar heads to the polls, two regional parties — the RJD and the LJP (RV) — are making their senior partners uneasy. Both have hinted they could contest all 243 seats, sending a subtle warning to allies. Tejashwi Yadav’s remark, “ready to contest from 243 seats,” was read as a nudge to the Congress, whose presence in Bihar politics has faded to the margins. Chirag Paswan of LJP (RV), meanwhile, continues to style himself as “Modi’s Hanuman”, asserting his party’s readiness to go it alone if needed. Yet, with equal ease, he tempers his tone: “Being in alliance means contesting on all seats.” Behind the smiles and slogans, the message is clear — in Bihar’s high-stakes chessboard, regional players want to be treated as equals.
Railways key to 2029 campaign pitch
The BJP seems to be scripting its 2029 campaign on the steel backbone of Indian Railways. Party leaders speak of “railing the Opposition through railways”. It is learnt that the massive work being carried out by Indian Railways is intended to be one of the main USPs in 2029 — connecting areas long bereft of rail services, and running trains to reach the pulse of common people who, until now, lacked railway connectivity. Projects in previously inaccessible areas, such as the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla link in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bairabi-Sairang line in Mizoram, the Ratlam-Nagda upgrade in Madhya Pradesh, and the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat stretch in Jharkhand, are likely to be among the headline achievements. The political message is simple: connecting villages and towns equals connecting voters.
Simian trouble in power corridors
For decades, bureaucrats in Delhi’s high-security North and South Blocks had unlikely co-workers — monkeys. From stealing files to startling diplomats, the simians became part of Raisina Hill lore. However, with ministries shifting out, no more guarding tiffins or shooing away troops of langurs mid-meeting. Yet, with the Blocks falling silent, a new worry rises. The colonial buildings are set to host artefacts in the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. Officials fear the same monkeys, roaming unchecked, could damage priceless relics displayed in courtyards. From nuisance to heritage threat, the monkey saga has entered a new chapter.
Kartavya Bhawan appeals to some
While senior CSS officers may dislike the new, compact, open workstations at Kartavya Bhavan-3, junior staff find the relocation from North Block appealing. The latter appreciate its location near Janpath and Connaught Place, which provides them with convenient access to shopping during work breaks. At an informal briefing, Union Minister Jitendra Singh observed that younger employees seem content, possibly due to this proximity, countering assumptions of widespread dissatisfaction with the move.