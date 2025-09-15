Jungle warfare school to come up in Red corridor

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to set up a ‘jungle warfare school’ at Karreguta Hills in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur district—once a stronghold of Maoists—to give specialised training to the Central Reserve Police Force, Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, and other forces.

“Instructions have been passed and the preparations have already started,” sources said.

The Centre will construct the training school, while the state government will build the approach road and provide other basic facilities, a Chhattisgarh government official said.

Officials said the location is significant as Karregutta Hills was “once considered the secure stronghold of Naxals”.

Karregutta was freed from Naxal control through a CRPF-led operation in April this year.