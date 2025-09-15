Jungle warfare school to come up in Red corridor

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to set up a ‘jungle warfare school’ at Karreguta Hills in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur district—once a stronghold of Maoists—to give specialised training to the Central Reserve Police Force, Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, and other forces.
“Instructions have been passed and the preparations have already started,” sources said.
The Centre will construct the training school, while the state government will build the approach road and provide other basic facilities, a Chhattisgarh government official said.
Officials said the location is significant as Karregutta Hills was “once considered the secure stronghold of Naxals”.
Karregutta was freed from Naxal control through a CRPF-led operation in April this year.
The lessons drawn during the operation will serve to update the operational tactics, sources said. “The personnel of the CRPF, Special Task Force, and the DRG carried out ‘cave intervention’ extensively. So, it will be part of the training at the school,” they added.
Since the institute is being raised in the actual setting, the forces are expected to have a major positive effect on the training.
Karregutta is a strategically unique, tough and inaccessible terrain stretching for over 60 km with widths ranging from 10-20 km across the hilly region. The hills stand at an altitude of 5,000 metres and remain inaccessible even for a majority of the local population.
The area is dotted with caves, waterfalls, and narrow valleys at the core of the hills, and have been said to house the camps and arms manufacturing units of the Naxals.
The CRPF is the lead force deployed in counter insurgency, counter terrorism, and Leftwing extremism (LWE). Around 100 battalions, including COBRA units, of the 3.25-lakh strong force are currently de ployed for LWE operations.