Lucknow on path to become startup hub: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

LUCKNOW: Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, addressing the CSIR Startup Conclave in Lucknow on Monday, said the city held immense potential to emerge as a major startup hub on the lines of Hyderabad and other southern cities.

Dr Singh praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his consistent support to the scientific community, noting that "scientists in UP always receive the Chief Minister’s guidance and blessings."

He recalled that it was from Lucknow that mint tablets reached global markets and credited Yogi's leadership for reviving Central Electronics Limited in Sahibabad, which shifted from losses to profits within two years.

Highlighting UP’s legacy in science and innovation, Dr Singh said that India's first solar cell was made in the state in 1977. He announced that a new Biotechnology Park and a Science Museum would soon be established in Lucknow to further boost research and innovation.

He also pointed out that the country's oldest botanical garden, located in Lucknow, along with the recently developed Swastik Lotus Garden featuring lotus species from across the world, could be transformed into a major tourist attraction in the future.