Made in interest of nation: Muslim Rashtriya Manch hails SC’s verdict on Waqf Act; calls it balanced

NEW DELHI: Amid widespread debates surrounding the interim verdict of the Supreme Court on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has welcomed the order, describing it as a balanced and historic decision made in the interest of the nation and society.
Shahid Sayeed, the national convener of the forum, and Dr Shalini Ali, national head of the women’s wing, hailed the verdict as a step that will further strengthen brotherhood, unity, and a just environment in the country.
In its order, the Supreme Court imposed a temporary stay on the controversial provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, which had drawn widespread objections. These provisions included the requirement for Muslims to adhere to Islam for five years, the collector’s authority to determine Waqf properties, and executive powers to make decisions regarding Waqf assets.
The Court stated that a final decision would be taken only after detailed hearings on these provisions.
At the same time, the Court clarified that there is no basis for striking down the Act in its entirety, meaning the remainder of the law will remain in force while the disputed sections await final judgment.
In a statement, Shahid Sayeed, national convener of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, described the Supreme Court's order as respectful and acceptable to all sections of society, stating that the verdict will further strengthen national unity and integrity. He said, “The Supreme Court’s decision is balanced and reassuring. It has completely dispelled the confusion among Muslims. The court provided relief after hearing both sides, which reinforces the belief that the judiciary takes public concerns seriously and delivers impartial decisions. This order fully strengthens India’s democratic tradition.”
Similarly, Dr Shalini Ali, national head of the women’s wing, stated that the verdict symbolises judicial impartiality and the strength of Indian democracy. She said, “The Supreme Court has proven that the judiciary is not only impartial but also fully respects the sentiments of every community and section of society. This order has not only resolved doubts related to the Waqf Amendment Act but also dispelled the confusion created among Muslims. This decision promotes social harmony, brotherhood, and inclusivity. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch wholeheartedly welcomes it.”
The forum linked the order to the fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution. According to the organisation, the verdict represents a practical interpretation of Article 14 (Right to Equality), Article 25 (Freedom of Religion), and Article 300A (Right to Property).
The Supreme Court has made it clear that arbitrary restrictions cannot be imposed on any particular religion in India, nor can the government limit property rights through executive powers. The MRM believes this order is not merely a technical legal matter, but a reaffirmation of social justice and constitutional morality.
The Muslim Rashtriya Manch further stated that the real challenge now lies in ensuring that Waqf properties benefit the rightful recipients. The organisation believes the verdict will guide Waqf management towards greater transparency and accountability.
It is now essential for both the government and society to ensure that the benefits from Waqf properties reach the poor, needy, widows, and the helpless, thus contributing to the genuine upliftment of marginalised sections of society.
The forum expressed confidence that, in the future, both the government and the judiciary will continue to deliver decisions that uphold justice, equality, and development—not just for the Muslim community but for the entire nation.
“This order sends a clear message that India’s judiciary is always committed to protecting the rights of backwards and disadvantaged sections of society, and this verdict creates an environment of cooperation rather than conflict. Proper utilisation of Waqf properties can now play a significant role in nation-building and social welfare,” they said.