Made in interest of nation: Muslim Rashtriya Manch hails SC’s verdict on Waqf Act; calls it balanced

NEW DELHI: Amid widespread debates surrounding the interim verdict of the Supreme Court on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has welcomed the order, describing it as a balanced and historic decision made in the interest of the nation and society.

Shahid Sayeed, the national convener of the forum, and Dr Shalini Ali, national head of the women’s wing, hailed the verdict as a step that will further strengthen brotherhood, unity, and a just environment in the country.

In its order, the Supreme Court imposed a temporary stay on the controversial provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, which had drawn widespread objections. These provisions included the requirement for Muslims to adhere to Islam for five years, the collector’s authority to determine Waqf properties, and executive powers to make decisions regarding Waqf assets.

The Court stated that a final decision would be taken only after detailed hearings on these provisions.

At the same time, the Court clarified that there is no basis for striking down the Act in its entirety, meaning the remainder of the law will remain in force while the disputed sections await final judgment.

In a statement, Shahid Sayeed, national convener of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, described the Supreme Court's order as respectful and acceptable to all sections of society, stating that the verdict will further strengthen national unity and integrity. He said, “The Supreme Court’s decision is balanced and reassuring. It has completely dispelled the confusion among Muslims. The court provided relief after hearing both sides, which reinforces the belief that the judiciary takes public concerns seriously and delivers impartial decisions. This order fully strengthens India’s democratic tradition.”