Maoist carrying Rs 1 crore bounty among three red rebels killed in gunfight in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In yet another achievement for the second consecutive day, three Maoists, including Shahdeo Soren with a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were eliminated during an encounter with police in Jharkhand. The incident took place early in the morning in the Pantitary Forests under Girhor police station in Hazaribagh.

Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh was a member of the central committee of the CPI (Maoists). According to police sources, they had been looking for him for a long time. A joint team of Cobra 209 and Hazaribagh police participated in the encounter, they said.

“Sahdeo Soren, a Central Committee Member of CPI(Maoist) carrying a bounty Rs 1 Crore on his head, and two other Maoists were killed in an encounter with a joint team of CoBRA battalion, Giridih and Hazaribagh Police this morning during a search operation being conducted based on intelligence inputs,” Jharkhand Police said in a statement. The dead bodies of Sahdev Soren and two other Maoists have been recovered from the spot, it added.