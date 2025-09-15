MHA begins budget exercise for 2026-27; asks departments to submit realistic estimates, prioritise schemes

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched budget exercise with respect to the demand for grant for year 2026-27, as the Controller of Accounts (Home) issued directives to all the departments functioning under it to prepare a detailed proposal for the Revised Estimate (RE) for the year 2025-26 and the Budget Estimate (BE) for the year 2026-27.

The directives have been given in anticipation of a soon-to-be-issued budget circular by the Ministry of Finance for forwarding demand with respect to actual expenditure to be incurred by the MHA for the financial year 2025-26 and the projected budgetary estimate for the year 2026-27, officials said.

It is to be noted that the last supplementary demand for grant is presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister during the Winter Session and the budget for the entire year is presented on February 1 every year.

In the communication to the each of the departments of the MHA, a copy of which is with this newspaper, the Controller of Accounts (Home) said, “To adhere to strict timelines, it is strongly advised that the budget allocations under Budget Estimates 2025-26 be carefully reviewed in light of expenditure trends, progress of works and related factors, so that realistic estimates may be prepared for inclusion in the proposals for Revised Estimate 2025-26 and the Budget Estimates 2026-27.”