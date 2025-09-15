Modi slams Congress ‘insult’ to Hazarika over Bharat Ratna

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress for “insulting” legendary singer-musician Bhupen Hazarika after he was bestowed the Bharat Ratna in 2019.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had questioned the central government for conferring Bharat Ratna on a “singer.” Modi said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma showed him a video on Saturday night after they had attended a programme celebrating the birth centenary of Hazarika in Guwahati.
“I was hurt to listen to a statement by the Congress president. The day Government of India bestowed Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Da, the Congress president had made that statement. I did not notice it then,” Modi said. “When someone is insulted, I cannot tolerate it. Tell me, if giving Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Da was right or wrong. Congress mocked Bharat Ratna to Hazarika. Was it not wrong?” the PM said.
“I know their ecosystem will go after me today – that Modi has started crying again...The people of Assam should ask for an explanation from Congress on why it insulted Bhupen Da,” he further said.
The PM said the dreams envisioned by such great sons of Assam and by “our ancestors” are now being pursued with full sincerity by the double engine government.
Meanwhile, Modi praised Assam for its growth story. He said while India is currently the fastest-growing country in the world, Assam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states in the nation.
He recalled that there was a time when Assam lagged behind in development and struggled to keep pace with the rest of the country. However, today, it is advancing with a growth rate of nearly 13%.
The PM described this as a major achievement and credited the success to the hard work of the people of Assam and the joint efforts of central and state governments. He expressed happiness that the people of Assam continued to strengthen this partnership.
PM Modi noted that this is why the chief minister and his team consistently received overwhelming public support in every election, the last being the panchayat election that BJP swept.
“With 25 years of the 21st century already passed, the next phase of this century belongs to the East and the Northeast”, he said.
Inaugurates India’s 1st bamboo-based ethanol plant
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated India’s first bamboo-based ethanol plant and laid the foundation stone for a polypropylene plant in Assam’s Golaghat district. Addressing a gathering, he described the inauguration of the bioethanol plant as a matter of great pride for Assam. Modi said the two projects would boost industrial growth.