Modi slams Congress ‘insult’ to Hazarika over Bharat Ratna

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress for “insulting” legendary singer-musician Bhupen Hazarika after he was bestowed the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had questioned the central government for conferring Bharat Ratna on a “singer.” Modi said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma showed him a video on Saturday night after they had attended a programme celebrating the birth centenary of Hazarika in Guwahati.

“I was hurt to listen to a statement by the Congress president. The day Government of India bestowed Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Da, the Congress president had made that statement. I did not notice it then,” Modi said. “When someone is insulted, I cannot tolerate it. Tell me, if giving Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Da was right or wrong. Congress mocked Bharat Ratna to Hazarika. Was it not wrong?” the PM said.

“I know their ecosystem will go after me today – that Modi has started crying again...The people of Assam should ask for an explanation from Congress on why it insulted Bhupen Da,” he further said.

The PM said the dreams envisioned by such great sons of Assam and by “our ancestors” are now being pursued with full sincerity by the double engine government.