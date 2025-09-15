Mumbai drenched on first day of week; IMD issues 'red alert'

MUMBAI: Incessant rains and water-logging slowed down traffic in Mumbai on Monday morning, with the IMD issuing a 'red alert', predicting very heavy showers in the city and neighbouring areas over the next few hours.

After heavy rains overnight and in the morning, commuters complained of water accumulation on tracks at Dadar, Kurla and Bandra railway stations, and local trains running late by 10 to 15 minutes.

Spokespersons of the Western Railway and the Central Railway, however, said their suburban services were running normally, despite continuous rainfall since last night.

The heavy downpour, which began around midnight with lightning and thunder, continued in the morning, leading to inundation of low-lying areas like King's Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla and other areas.

The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions.

In a nowcast warning issued at 8.30 am, the civic body said the weatherman has predicted intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts for the next three hours.