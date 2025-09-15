Nation

Mumbai monorail halts over technical snag; 17 passengers rescued in second incident in less than 30 days

A minor technical fault brought the train to a standstill between Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN station; all passengers were safely evacuated within 45 minutes
Monorail train stopped on tracks due to technical issue, in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.
Monorail train stopped on tracks due to technical issue, in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: A monorail train came to an abrupt halt on tracks due to a "technical fault" in Mumbai on Monday morning, following which 17 passengers onboard were rescued, officials said.

The incident took place between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala, they said.

The incident was reported at 7.16 am due to some "technical fault," a civic official said as per the information received from the Mumbai police control room.

The stranded passengers were rescued after about 45 minutes. All the passengers were safe and shifted to another monorail train, the official said.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL ), which is responsible for the operation of the monorail, could not be reached for comments.

Mumbai’s monorail system has faced repeated disruptions amid heavy rainfall and technical issues. On August 20, 2025, two overcrowded trains stalled on elevated tracks, leaving 782 passengers stranded for nearly five hours.

Around 582 passengers were rescued from a train stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park using snorkel ladders, while 200 passengers were evacuated from another train to Wadala station. Overcrowding, triggered by suspended suburban rail services, caused power supply failures and panic among passengers. Several passengers reported suffocation, with one hospitalized; all were later stabilized. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured an inquiry into the incident.

Mumbai Monorail

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com