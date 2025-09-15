Navy to bolster anti-sub prowess in Indian Ocean

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is set to add to its fleet another anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft ‘Androth’, second of the eight ASW SWCs (Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

Calling the step important, a source said, “The focus on the anti-submarine warfare is conspicuous with the Navy’s planned induction of 16 ASW-SWCs, the six P-8I Poseidon, and more UAVs and Drones for the purpose.”

The Navy commissioned the first of the 16 Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), INS Arnala, at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, in June. Eight more ASW-SWC warships are being constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi.

The indigenous defence manufacturing augments the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Navy. The contract for the 16 craft was signed in April 2019, to strengthen Navy’s Anti-submarine, coastal surveillance and mine laying capabilities.

The name ‘Androth’, GRSE in its statement said, holds strategic and symbolic significance, derived from the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.