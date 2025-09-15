Navy to bolster anti-sub prowess in Indian Ocean

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is set to add to its fleet another anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft ‘Androth’, second of the eight ASW SWCs (Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.
Calling the step important, a source said, “The focus on the anti-submarine warfare is conspicuous with the Navy’s planned induction of 16 ASW-SWCs, the six P-8I Poseidon, and more UAVs and Drones for the purpose.”
The Navy commissioned the first of the 16 Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), INS Arnala, at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, in June. Eight more ASW-SWC warships are being constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi.
The indigenous defence manufacturing augments the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Navy. The contract for the 16 craft was signed in April 2019, to strengthen Navy’s Anti-submarine, coastal surveillance and mine laying capabilities.
The name ‘Androth’, GRSE in its statement said, holds strategic and symbolic significance, derived from the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.
“These ships approx 77 m in length, are the largest Indian Naval warships propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination and are equipped with state-of- the art lightweight torpedoes, Indigenous ASW rockets, advanced shallow water SONAR, enabling effective submarine detection and engagement in littoral zones”, said GRSE.
The worry, as earlier brought out by this newspaper, remains that over the years, Pakistan and China have been adding strength to their capabilities, including the underwater. Importantly, in August, Pakistan inducted its third of the eight Chinese manufactured modern Hangor Class submarines which is Air Independent Propulsion equipped.
Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is concerned that its platforms are reaching obsolescence; therefore, the new additions should not only replace the older ones but also increase the overall numbers.
The Chinese PLA Navy, with over 360 warships and submarines, has become the largest navy in the world, with an increased presence in maritime bodies around the globe, including the Indian Ocean, while the Indian Navy’s total fleet strength is over 130.
The Indian Navy’s submarine’s underwater fighting capabilities, even after the addition of six indigenously manufactured Scorpene-class submarines, are plagued by obsolete boats (submarines). Although new boats have been added and newprojects are in the pipeline, the Navy’s submarine arm has been plagued by obsolescence and is operating 12 vintage submarines.