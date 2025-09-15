Need palliative care policy as illness, caregiving burden families: Study

NEW DELHI: Serious illnesses, such as cancer and neurological disorders, not only affect patients but also burden families socially and financially, according to two studies examining home-based palliative care in Kerala and Delhi. These states, known for relatively better healthcare, still struggle with the financial and social consequences of caregiving.
The studies revealed that families often face agonizing choices between essential needs like medicines, food and education. Shockingly, about one in three families in both states fall into debt due to illness, highlighting a growing national issue of healthcare-related financial strain.
Dr Parth Sharma, author of the studies and public health researcher at the Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR), emphasised that palliative care is a vital lifeline. “Palliative care is not a luxury. It is a lifeline that can prevent families from spiralling into cycles of debt and suffering,” he said.
The research, which surveyed 43,000 people in Delhi—making it the largest study in India and Asia—found that two out of every 1,000 people require home-based palliative care.
“Delhi urgently needs a palliative care policy. We now have a rough estimate that 50,000 to 75,000 people require home-based care in Delhi. A government-funded policy can effectively cater to the needs of this population,” Sharma said.
Financial hardships were particularly severe in Delhi, where families spent 59% of their per capita income on healthcare, and one in three families incurred an average debt of `1.8 lakh. Women, who shouldered 84% of the caregiving burden, were hit hardest.
In Kerala, chronic conditions like cancer and stroke accounted for most palliative care needs. In contrast, Delhi had a higher prevalence of neurological disorders. While Kerala’s robust social security net provided some relief, Delhi faced a dire lack of support, with half of patients receiving no pension.