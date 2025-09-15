Need palliative care policy as illness, caregiving burden families: Study

NEW DELHI: Serious illnesses, such as cancer and neurological disorders, not only affect patients but also burden families socially and financially, according to two studies examining home-based palliative care in Kerala and Delhi. These states, known for relatively better healthcare, still struggle with the financial and social consequences of caregiving.

The studies revealed that families often face agonizing choices between essential needs like medicines, food and education. Shockingly, about one in three families in both states fall into debt due to illness, highlighting a growing national issue of healthcare-related financial strain.

Dr Parth Sharma, author of the studies and public health researcher at the Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR), emphasised that palliative care is a vital lifeline. “Palliative care is not a luxury. It is a lifeline that can prevent families from spiralling into cycles of debt and suffering,” he said.