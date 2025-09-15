No handshake row | Pakistan protests with ACC; Who is behind India’s decision?

Pakistan lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players’ decision not to shake hands after their Asia Cup encounter on Sunday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) termed India’s actions “unsporting” and said it was against the spirit of the game. PCB team manager Naveed Cheema filed a formal complaint, and the board also noted that their captain was not sent to the post-match ceremony in protest.

“Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players’ behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony,” the PCB statement read.

According to PTI, Suryakumar Yadav said the team’s decision was a mark of solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in April. “This was our way of showing respect and support to the families affected by the Pahalgam attack,” he explained.

"Together, we came here, we took a call and I feel we came here just to play the game. I think we gave the proper reply," Suryakumar added.

In his post-match press conference, AFP reported, Yadav said that the team was “aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India” in not shaking hands with the Pakistan team.

Several media reports, citing Telecom Asia Sport, added that head coach Gautam Gambhir advised the Indian players to refrain from handshakes and verbal exchanges with the Pakistani team, in line with the gesture of solidarity toward the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, PTI also reported that Gambhir was only extending his support for the team’s decision to refrain from handshakes, and added that the BCCI and team management had held discussions before finalising the stance, which senior players reportedly endorsed. The report also noted that the decision was made following deliberations, with senior officials in the BCCI reportedly giving their approval.

When a Pakistani journalist asked whether the refusal to shake hands with opposition players after the seven-wicket win was "politically motivated", the skipper replied: "I feel few things, few things in life are ahead of sportsman's spirit also. We stand with victims of Pahalgam terror attack and dedicate this victory to our Armed Forces."

The clash marked the first India-Pakistan match since the Pahalgam attack and India’s subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’ to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border in May. On the field, India dominated comprehensively, securing a seven-wicket win and outplaying Pakistan in all departments.