Now, RJD threatens to contest all 243 seats in Bihar assembly election

PATNA: AMID the ongoing seat-sharing talks within the Opposition INDIA bloc for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav sparked controversy by declaring that the RJD would contest all 243 seats.

Addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarpur late on Saturday evening, Tejashwi said, “We will return. Understand this, You all have to stay united, and this time, Tejashwi will contest elections on 243 seats. Whether it is Kanti, Muzaffarpur, or Gaighat, Tejashwi will contest elections from every place.”

“This government, which has been in power for 20 years, which works to spread communal violence, has to be ousted,” he said.

Tejashwi’s remarks are being seen in political circles as a pressure tactic at a time when seat sharing talks within INDIA bloc are stuck. However, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari downplayed Tejashwi’s remarks, and said he meant to say that elections would be contested under his (Tejashwi’s) leadership.