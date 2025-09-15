Owaisi questions FIR lodged against Imam from Bihar for staying at MP mosque without informing police

BHOPAL: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the booking of an FIR against an Imam (a religious leader who leads prayers in the mosque) hailing from Bihar by police in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district for staying at a mosque without informing cops.

“Article 19 of the Constitution renders a fundamental right to every citizen of the country (to move freely throughout the Indian territory and reside or settle anywhere in the country). The Khandwa district police superintendent needs to tell which is bigger, Article 19 of India’s Constitution or Section 223 of BNS? The Imam from Bihar has been booked in Khandwa (MP) by police only because he is a Muslim,” Owaisi said.

Back on September 9, an FIR u/s 223 of the BNS (which deals with the offence of disobedience to a duly promulgated order by a public servant) was lodged at the Khalwa police station of the communally sensitive Khandwa district of southwestern MP.

The two men booked in the matter included Haji Hanif Khan Kharkalan (the caretaker of the mosque in Kharkalan village) and Akhtar Raza (an Imam from Kishanganj, Bihar).