Train firing: RPF constable targeted me for wearing burqa, woman witness tells court

MUMBAI: The woman passenger forced by RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who went on a rampage on a moving train and allegedly shot dead four persons in July 2023, to chant 'Jai Mata Di' at gunpoint, told a local court on Monday that she was targeted for wearing a burqa.

After chanting the religious invocation, the woman grabbed Chaudhary's rifle and moved it away from her.

The 38-year-old woman witness appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Y B Pathan, and narrated the sequence of events involving the then Railway Protection Force constable.

Chaudhary allegedly gunned down his senior colleague and assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena, and three passengers aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on July 31, 2023.

He was apprehended near the railway tracks after the incident and has been in jail since then.