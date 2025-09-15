Truck driver abducted after road rage rescued from sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s Pune bungalow

MUMBAI: A truck driver, allegedly abducted by two persons in an SUV after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, has been rescued from the house of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in Pune, police said on Monday.

The Pune police have registered a case against Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar for allegedly obstructing police when they tried to enter the house to look for the driver on Sunday, they said.

Besides, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case of kidnapping against the SUV occupants.

Puja Khedkar has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

The alleged abduction took place on Mulund-Airoli road in Navi Mumbai township adjoining Mumbai on Saturday evening when Prahlad Kumar (22) was driving his concrete mixer truck, the police said.

The truck brushed against a sports utility vehicle, following which an argument took place between Kumar and two persons onboard the SUV, a Rabale police official said.

The SUV occupants then forcibly took Kumar in their vehicle under the pretext of taking him to a police station and fled the spot, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the truck owner, Rabale Police in Navi Mumbai registered a case under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two unidentified persons on Sunday.

The police later tracked the SUV to Pune.