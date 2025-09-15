UP govt issues fresh GO warning action against officers ignoring public representatives correspondence

LUCKNOW: With piling complaints against senior bureaucrats failing to respond to letters sent by public representatives, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, the Yogi Adityanath-led government reiterated that action will be taken against officers as per rules if they would be found laxing in following the instructions through a fresh government order dated September 12, 2025.
Highly informed sources said that the officers, in fact, had ignored at least three previous government orders (GOs) issued in this regard on April 3, 2018, January 21, 2021 and April 7, 2025, comprising the reiteration of the directives in the past seven years.
“Ensure replies to the letters of public representatives by taking action on priority or else, action, as per rules, would be taken against the officers,” said the September 12, 2025 order undersigned by principal secretary parliamentary affairs JP Singh-II.
The was sent to all the additional chief secretaries, DGP, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and others.
The GO mentioned that despite the instructions given through the GOs issued earlier, the members of state legislature had raised the issue stating that replies to the issues raised by them were not being made available.
“This is tarnishing the image of the state government,” said the Principal Secretary.
The state government through the latest GO reminded the officers that every government office should maintain a register to list the details of correspondence with the public representatives and ensure that the letters (received from public representatives) were not only acknowledged but also replied to informing about the action taken.
The state government fresh instructions have come as a fall out of the complaints made and issues raised by the public representatives in both houses of the state legislature during the last month’s monsoon session.
Asked about the future course of action if the officers continued to ignore letters of public representatives, Singh said the issue would now be taken up at the top most level of governance.
“Yes, if the state government’s instructions are not taken seriously, the issues will be taken up at the level of chief secretary and chief minister as well,” said Singh.
This is not the first time that the state government’s orders have been ignored by the senior officers. The state government has issued around a dozen GOs asking its officers to show courtesy to public representatives, take their calls and ensure a reply if busy in a meeting.
There has been, however, no let-up in the complaints in this regard from the public representatives.
“The state government is serious about dealing with issues concerning protocol to be accorded to the public representatives. It is the privilege of the members of both the houses of state legislature that their letters are replied and phones calls are replied. The officers should ensure that the state government’s instructions are strictly followed,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president and MLC Vijay Pathak.
“The officers, seemingly, don’t care for such instructions. The public representatives have been humiliated regularly in the past nearly eight-and-a-half years of this government. The state government is only making a mockery of the whole issue,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman and MLC Rajendra Chaudhary.