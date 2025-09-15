UP govt issues fresh GO warning action against officers ignoring public representatives correspondence

LUCKNOW: With piling complaints against senior bureaucrats failing to respond to letters sent by public representatives, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, the Yogi Adityanath-led government reiterated that action will be taken against officers as per rules if they would be found laxing in following the instructions through a fresh government order dated September 12, 2025.

Highly informed sources said that the officers, in fact, had ignored at least three previous government orders (GOs) issued in this regard on April 3, 2018, January 21, 2021 and April 7, 2025, comprising the reiteration of the directives in the past seven years.

“Ensure replies to the letters of public representatives by taking action on priority or else, action, as per rules, would be taken against the officers,” said the September 12, 2025 order undersigned by principal secretary parliamentary affairs JP Singh-II.

The was sent to all the additional chief secretaries, DGP, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and others.

The GO mentioned that despite the instructions given through the GOs issued earlier, the members of state legislature had raised the issue stating that replies to the issues raised by them were not being made available.

“This is tarnishing the image of the state government,” said the Principal Secretary.