UP govt issues fresh GO warning officers of action if found lax over public representatives’ correspondence

LUCKNOW: With the perception that the senior bureaucrats neither listen nor respond to the instructions of acknowledging and acting on letters received from public representatives, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, gaining ground, the Yogi Adityanath government reiterated its directive in this regard through a fresh government order dated September 12, 2025.
The directive warned the officers that action would be taken as per rules if they were found lax in following the instructions.
The highly informed sources said that the officers had ignored at least three previous government orders (GOs) issued on April 3, 2018, January 21, 2021 and April 7, 2025, comprising the reiteration of the directives in the past seven years.
“Ensure replies to the letters of public representatives and take action on priority or else, action, as per rules, would be taken against the officers,” said the September 12, 2025, order, undersigned by the principal secretary of parliamentary affairs, JP Singh-II.
The letter was sent to all the additional chief secretaries, DGP, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and others.
The GO mentioned that despite the instructions given through the earlier GOs, the members of the state legislature had stated that replies to the issues raised by them were not being made available.
“This is tarnishing the image of the state government,” said the Principal Secretary.
The state government, through the latest GO, reminded the officers that every government office should maintain a register listing the details of correspondence with the public representatives and ensure that the letters (received from public representatives) were not only acknowledged but also replied to, informing about the action taken.
The state government's fresh instructions have come as a result of the complaints made and issues raised by the public representatives in both houses of the state legislature during last month’s monsoon session.
Asked about the future course of action if the officers continued to ignore letters of public representatives, Singh said the issue would be taken up at the topmost level of governance.
This is not the first time that the state government’s orders have been ignored by the senior officers.
The state government has issued around a dozen GOs asking its officers to show courtesy to public representatives, take their calls and ensure a reply.
There has, however, been no let-up in the complaints in this regard from the public representatives.
“The state government is serious about dealing with issues concerning protocol to be accorded to the public representatives. It is the privilege of the members of both houses of the state legislature that their letters and phone calls are replied to. The officers should ensure that the state government’s instructions are strictly followed,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president and MLC Vijay Pathak.
“The officers, seemingly, don’t care for such instructions. The public representatives have been humiliated regularly in the past nearly eight-and-a-half years of this government. The state government is only making a mockery of the whole issue,” expressed Samajwadi Party spokesman and MLC Rajendra Chaudhary.