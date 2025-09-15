UP govt issues fresh GO warning officers of action if found lax over public representatives’ correspondence

LUCKNOW: With the perception that the senior bureaucrats neither listen nor respond to the instructions of acknowledging and acting on letters received from public representatives, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, gaining ground, the Yogi Adityanath government reiterated its directive in this regard through a fresh government order dated September 12, 2025.

The directive warned the officers that action would be taken as per rules if they were found lax in following the instructions.

The highly informed sources said that the officers had ignored at least three previous government orders (GOs) issued on April 3, 2018, January 21, 2021 and April 7, 2025, comprising the reiteration of the directives in the past seven years.

“Ensure replies to the letters of public representatives and take action on priority or else, action, as per rules, would be taken against the officers,” said the September 12, 2025, order, undersigned by the principal secretary of parliamentary affairs, JP Singh-II.

The letter was sent to all the additional chief secretaries, DGP, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and others.