Uttarakhand Congress cries foul over land allotment to yoga guru Ramdev's aide Acharya Balkrishna

DEHARDUN: The Congress has accused the Uttarakhand government of giving 142 acres of 'heritage' land of the George Everest Estate in Mussoorie, worth more than Rs 30,000 crore, to a company linked to yoga guru Ramdev's aide Acharya Balkrishna on an annual rent of just Rs 1 crore.

The party on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the matter under the supervision of the high court.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Karan Mahara called it the "biggest scam in the state so far". He alleged that the “scam” in the tourism development project of George Everest Estate is clear evidence of the BJP's "crony capitalism".

"There should be a CBI probe under the supervision of the high court into the George Everest land scam. The BJP government has turned Uttarakhand into a den of loot. The Congress will fight on this issue from the streets to the House and will get justice for the people,'' Mahara said in a press release issued here.