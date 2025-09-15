Will interfere in case of illegality: SC sets October 7 for final hearing on pleas against Bihar SIR

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would interfere if it finds any illegality in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, while fixing October 7 for hearing final arguments.

Although the petitioners requested for a hearing before September 30 --when the final voters list would be published by the EC after the SIR-- the bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi refused to change the date.

The court stressed that the publication of the voters' list will not make any difference, as it would interfere in case of any illegality.

"What difference will the final publication of the electoral roll make to us? If we are satisfied there is some illegality, we can set it aside," the bench told the petitioners.

The court refused to offer any "piecemeal opinion" on the exercise and said "our judgement in Bihar SIR will be applicable for pan-India SIR."

The court clarified it can't stop the poll panel from conducting a similar exercise for the revision of electoral rolls across the country.

The bench, however, allowed petitioners against the Bihar SIR exercise to also argue on the pan-India SIR on October 7.

The top court, in the meantime, issued notice on a plea seeking the recall of the September 8 top court order directing the poll panel to include the Aadhaar card as the 12th prescribed document in the Bihar SIR.

At the outset, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Election Commission, requested the bench that the court should defer the hearing till the final assessment of the SIR exercise is made.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appearing for NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), said that the ECI is moving ahead with the preparations for conducting the SIR exercise in other states.

"We have to address the court on the legal aspect of the exercise. If it is found that there is a perversion of a constitutional scheme, we may press that this may not continue. There is no question of proceeding with other states and establishing fait accompli," he submitted.