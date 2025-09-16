Amit Shah urges unified top-to-bottom approach to eradicate drug menace

NEW DELHI: Emphasizing the government’s commitment to eradicating all forms of narcotics from the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stated that all anti-drug agencies must adopt both a top-down and bottom-up approach to effectively combat the menace.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Second National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of States and Union Territories, the Home Minister said the time has come to intensify efforts against drug abuse to ensure greater success in the days ahead.

Speaking at the conference organized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Shah also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to make India a fully developed and great nation by 2047. Achieving this dream, he added, requires the country to be secure on all fronts.

“Prime Minister Modi has outlined a vision of India in 2047 as the most developed and secure nation in the world — a country no one can penetrate. For this, our youth are our greatest hope. If they are determined, nothing is impossible, as they form the foundation of any nation,” Shah said.

He pointed out that in some parts of the world, a clear link has been observed between national development and the threat of drug abuse. “Unfortunately, two of the major global drug-supplying regions are located very close to us. Therefore, the time has come to launch a strong and determined fight against this threat,” he added.

Shah stressed that protecting the younger generation from drugs is critical to achieving the goal of a fully developed India. “The foundation of any great nation lies in its youth,” he said.