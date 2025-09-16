Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora arrested for assets 400 times her known income; Rs 2 crore seized

GUWAHATI: Nupur Bora, an Assam Civil Service Officer, was arrested in a case of possessing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Sleuths of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell raided her Guwahati residence on Monday and seized Rs 92 lakh besides jewellery worth nearly Rs 1 crore. Another Rs 10 lakh was recovered from her rented accommodation in Barpeta where she served earlier.

A 2019 batch officer, the accused was currently serving as a circle officer in Kamrup district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bora had been under surveillance for the past six months.

"She had illegally transferred satra (Vaishnavite monastery) land in Barpeta. We had then transferred her and also ordered a probe by the CM Vigilance Cell. We had been tracking her for the past few days. She was at a resort two days ago. When she reached home, we arrested her," Sarma said.

Stating that Bora has two bank lockers, he said the sleuths found that she has assets 400 times more than her known sources of income.

"I believe we can give her stringent punishment through law. My appeal to people is that if an officer demands money, they should immediately report it to the CM Vigilance Cell," Sarma further stated.