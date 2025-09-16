BJP leader, friend booked for kidnapping college girl in MP’s Mandsaur district

BHOPAL: A young female college student was allegedly kidnapped by a man with the help of a local BJP leader Shrawan Chauhan in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Alert cops, however, managed to rescue the 22-year-old girl. Based on the complaint from the college girl, a case of abduction has been registered at the YD Nagar Police Station of the western MP district.

The incident happened on Monday, when the female student was standing outside the PG College in Mandsaur town.

“Suddenly, a car stopped near me and Abhishek Chaudhary came out. He dragged me into the car, which was being driven by Shrawan Chauhan. Abhishek beat me in the car. But a short distance ahead the on-duty cops stopped the car and managed to rescue me just outside Mandsaur town. Abhishek is known to my family. I’ve subsequently registered a case of abduction against him and his aide, Shrawan Chauhan at YD Nagar Police Station,” the young college girl told journalists.

Confirming the development, the YD Nagar Police Station in-charge Sandip Mangolia, said a case of abduction and voluntarily causing hurt has been registered against the two accused on the college goer’s complaint on Monday. Further investigations are underway. “We’re making efforts to nab the accused, who are on the run.”

Among the two accused, Shrawan Chauhan who was allegedly driving the car (bearing no registration number) is a BJP leader and a councillor of the Pipliyamandi Nagar Parishad in Mandsaur district.