Centre unveils draft Civil Drones Bill 2025 with stricter rules, jail terms up to three years

NEW DELHI: The Civil Aviation Ministry’s new draft on the Civil Drones Bill released on Tuesday, has introduced imprisonment terms ranging between three months to three years for violation of numerous rules about drones.

It also gives the power of confiscation of the devices by authorised individuals. The new bill aims to promote and regulate the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) in the country.

Termed the Civil Drone (Promotion and Regulation Bill) 2025, it exempts the UAS of the naval, military, air force or any of the armed forces of the Centre or the UAS weighing above 500 kilograms.

The liberalised Drone Rules notified by the government on August 26, 2021, to boost the drone industry will now get stricter. They were introduced to replace the draconian rules notified in March 2021.

A significant introduction is the imprisonment for a period of one year or fine upto Rs one lakh or both for violation of many sections of the bill including the following – owning or operating an unmanned aircraft unless it is registered with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and has been allotted a Unique Identification Number; no manufacture or sale or transfer of the UAS without a ‘Type Certificate’ from the DGCA; non-possession of valid remote pilot certificate from DGCA or other empowered staff; and an organisation not authorised by the government cannot impart training, among others.