Chhattisgarh raises ex-gratia to Rs 50 lakh for families of martyred soldiers

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase the ex-gratia assistance from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for dependent relatives of soldiers martyred in war or military operations.

Recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, the nation’s highest wartime gallantry award, will now receive Rs 1 crore, up from the previous Rs 40 lakh provided by the state.

The decision was taken during the Rajya Sainik Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the state secretariat.

“Our soldiers lay down their lives for the nation. We bow to their valour and sacrifice. The government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families,” the Chief Minister said.

Various welfare schemes for war widows, ex-servicemen, and their dependants were discussed. The government also decided to raise the motivational grant for parents of soldiers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, and for soldiers disabled in battle from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Additionally, serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, and widows will now receive stamp duty exemptions of up to Rs 25 lakh on their first land or house purchase.

CM Sai said that the 140 crore Indians feel secure and live in peace due to the tireless dedication, unwavering resilience, and sacrifices of the brave soldiers.