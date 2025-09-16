Congress launches ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ padyatra in Chhattisgarh over alleged voter list irregularities

RAIPUR: The opposition Congress on Tuesday launched a three-day “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod Abhiyan” (thief of votes, give up the seat) padyatra campaign from Raigarh to highlight the alleged irregularities in the voter lists among the masses in Chhattisgarh.

The programme commenced with a public rally addressed by the party state in-charge Sachin Pilot and the signature campaign.

While blaming the BJP for alleged vote theft and claiming that the Election Commission (EC) took no notice of evidence of “electoral wrongdoing”, Pilot said, “The time has come for all to get aware, understand and fight for the right as a voter. Rahulji has given evidence on vote theft. Everyone respects and submits before the might of democracy but we will never tolerate any conspiracy intended to plunder the democracy”.

The party leaders stated that the evidence presented by the Leader of Opposition Rajul Gandhi about the 'irregularities' in the country’s electoral system, particularly the voters list, is serious and raises questions over the fairness of recent elections.

The Chhattisgarh home minister Vijay Sharma said that the Congress should not spread confusion and mislead the people in the name of ‘voter theft’.

From Raigarh, the three-day padyatra will pass through Korba, Takhatpur, Mungeli, Bemetara, Rajnandgaon, Durg and culminate at Bhilai on September 18 covering a distance of over 530 km in the state.