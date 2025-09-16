Creating legal framework for private players in nuclear sector: AEC Chairman Mohanty

NEW DELHI: India is creating an enabling legal framework to encourage active participation of private players in the nuclear sector, Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, he said India has launched the Nuclear Energy Mission with a target to increase its nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

Currently, India operates 24 nuclear power reactors with a cumulative capacity of 8,190 MWe and plans to raise it to 22 GW by 2032.

Mohanty said to achieve the goal of 100 GW by 2047, India has been undertaking strategic policy interventions and making infrastructure investments with an emphasis on the development and deployment of indigenous nuclear technologies and public-private collaborations.

"To encourage active participation of the private sector in this transformative initiative, the Government of India is also creating an enabling legal framework in the nuclear sector," he said.