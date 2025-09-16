Former PM Indira Gandhi 'grossly' misused Article 356, says Rajasthan Governor

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has claimed that Article 356 of the Constitution was 'grossly' misused during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure, leading to the dismissal of 51 state governments in just 11 years.

He made the remarks on the occasion of World Democracy Day at the 28th National Convention of the Indian Youth Parliament in Jaipur.

Claiming that his assertion was based on historical records, Governor Bagde said, “Article 356 was meant to safeguard democracy when a state government failed to function or when governance was against public interest. But instead of using it sparingly, it was misused to dismiss Opposition governments. From 1959 to 1985, several governments were dissolved, and history records that during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, 51 governments were dismissed—almost one every four months.”

The Governor recalled that the first instance of dismissal occurred in Kerala in 1959. "At the request of Indira Gandhi, who was then the Congress president, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru recommended the dismissal to the President, purely because it was an Opposition-led government. This was not about saving the Constitution, but about not following it," Bagde remarked.