Gujarat: Pregnant tribal woman dies after being carried 5 km in cloth sling to hospital due to lack of roads

AHMEDABAD: A 35-year-old pregnant woman from Chhota Udepur, Gujarat, died after being carried for 5 km in a cloth sling due to the absence of roads in her village.

Despite a High Court order last year following a similar tragedy, many tribal hamlets remain cut off, forcing families to trek for miles with critically ill patients, exposing the region’s grim reality of underdevelopment even after 78 years of independence.

Chhota Udepur’s tribal belt has once again witnessed a heart-wrenching tragedy, exposing the dark truth of development gaps in Gujarat. The pregnant woman from Khaidi Phalia of Turkheda village died on Monday after her family was forced to carry her in a cloth sling for five kilometers, as no vehicle could reach their hamlet due to the absence of roads.

The woman went into severe labor pains around 4 pm. With no motorable road connecting Khaidi Phalia to nearby Savda Phalia, her family had no choice but to hoist her on their shoulders and trek through rough terrain. After an agonizing journey, they reached a point where a 108 ambulance could pick her up. She was first rushed to Kwant, then to Chhota Udepur, but tragically died en route. The baby girl survived, but the mother left behind four young daughters, making this her fifth delivery.