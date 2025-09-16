Haryana launches State Environment Plan 2025–26 to combat pollution and promote sustainability

CHANDIGARH – In an effort to combat pollution and reduce carbon emissions, the Haryana Government plans to establish 13 Integrated Solid Waste Management Plants across the state for effective waste disposal. Additionally, e-waste collection centers will be set up in every district to ensure proper disposal of electronic waste. As part of the Clean Air Project, the government also aims to procure 500 electric buses for Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat. Furthermore, 18 additional air quality monitoring stations will be established.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the State Environment Plan 2025–26 and released the Non-CO₂ Pathway Report 2025–26.
“The implementation of the plan will help improve air quality, lower pollution levels, and ensure a clean, healthy, and safe environment,” he said while addressing the launch event held in Panchkula.
Saini stated that Haryana has become the first state in the country to undertake such a comprehensive initiative for a clean environment.
He noted that 5,600 tonnes of solid waste are generated daily in Haryana’s cities. Currently, 77% of this waste is properly disposed of, while 23% remains unmanaged. To address this, a plan has been developed to establish 13 Integrated Solid Waste Management Plants across the state. Efforts are also underway to clean up legacy waste at dumping grounds—50% of this waste has already been scientifically disposed of, and the remaining work is progressing rapidly.
Saini highlighted that electronic waste poses a significant challenge.
“To address this, 42 e-waste recyclers are currently operating in the state. Moving forward, we plan to establish e-waste collection centers in every district,” he said.
He also pointed out that approximately 22 tonnes of biomedical waste are generated daily from around 7,000 hospitals in the state. This waste is fully disposed of through 11 common biomedical waste treatment facilities.
“Additionally, a common hazardous waste management site has been established in Pali, Faridabad, to handle industrial waste,” he added.
To combat air pollution, the state government has launched the Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development, with a budget of Rs 3,600 crore, in collaboration with the World Bank.
“As part of this initiative, 500 electric buses will be procured for Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat. Subsidies will also be provided for electric autos, gas-powered generators, gas boilers, and advanced monitoring equipment to replace diesel generators,” he said.
The government has already initiated a plan to operate electric buses in urban areas. The procurement process for 375 electric buses for city bus services is ongoing. So far, 50 buses have been received, with 105 more expected soon. Additionally, over 370 EV charging stations have been installed across the state to support electric vehicles.
Saini acknowledged that stubble burning has been a major contributor to air pollution. To address this, farmers have been educated and equipped with over 100,000 stubble management machines. As a result, incidents of stubble burning have decreased by 90% since 2016.
To reduce industrial pollution, the use of clean fuels such as CNG and PNG is being actively promoted. Air quality is currently monitored through 29 automatic and 46 manual air quality monitoring stations, with plans to establish 18 more in the near future.
“In addition, concrete steps have been taken to prevent water pollution. Awareness campaigns are ongoing, and efforts are being made to clean polluted water and make it reusable,” he stated.
At present, Haryana has a sewage treatment capacity of 2,343 MLD, of which 74% is utilized. The government aims for 100% utilization by connecting all discharge points to the sewerage network. 201 sewage treatment plants are currently operational, and the treated water from these plants is being maximally reused.
Water from the sewage treatment plants in Rewari and Dharuhera, along with rainwater, is collected in the Masani Barrage of Rewari. This water is treated and reused for agriculture and other purposes.
Saini noted that 27 schemes have been developed to use treated sewage water for irrigation, 11 of which have already been completed.
“These initiatives will provide a sustainable water source for irrigation, reduce pressure on the canal system, and curb groundwater exploitation. We are developing Masani Barrage as a pilot project to replicate this model across the state,” he said.
The state government also aims to rejuvenate ponds across Haryana by 2026. Measures have been implemented to regulate mining activities and monitor noise pollution, ensuring that natural resource exploitation remains balanced and within legal frameworks.