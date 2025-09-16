Haryana launches State Environment Plan 2025–26 to combat pollution and promote sustainability

CHANDIGARH – In an effort to combat pollution and reduce carbon emissions, the Haryana Government plans to establish 13 Integrated Solid Waste Management Plants across the state for effective waste disposal. Additionally, e-waste collection centers will be set up in every district to ensure proper disposal of electronic waste. As part of the Clean Air Project, the government also aims to procure 500 electric buses for Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat. Furthermore, 18 additional air quality monitoring stations will be established.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the State Environment Plan 2025–26 and released the Non-CO₂ Pathway Report 2025–26.

“The implementation of the plan will help improve air quality, lower pollution levels, and ensure a clean, healthy, and safe environment,” he said while addressing the launch event held in Panchkula.

Saini stated that Haryana has become the first state in the country to undertake such a comprehensive initiative for a clean environment.

He noted that 5,600 tonnes of solid waste are generated daily in Haryana’s cities. Currently, 77% of this waste is properly disposed of, while 23% remains unmanaged. To address this, a plan has been developed to establish 13 Integrated Solid Waste Management Plants across the state. Efforts are also underway to clean up legacy waste at dumping grounds—50% of this waste has already been scientifically disposed of, and the remaining work is progressing rapidly.

Saini highlighted that electronic waste poses a significant challenge.