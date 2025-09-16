Health awareness helps bring down MMR, IMR rates in Bodoland Territorial Region

GUWAHATI: Maternal and infant mortality rates have significantly dropped in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), thanks to people’s improved health-seeking behaviour.

According to official figures, the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 has declined from 264 in 2021–22 to 136 in 2024–25, marking an approximate 46 per cent reduction.

Similarly, the number of deaths of infants (less than one year of age) per 1,000 has decreased from 22 in 2021–22 to 15 in 2024–25, which is a reduction of around 31 per cent.

In 2023, the BTR government launched the Rog Nirmul BTR Mission, which is designed to bring primary and secondary health services to remote corners and reduce financial burdens on families.

It integrates mobile healthcare, community volunteers, targeted support for high-risk groups and patient assistance schemes. Har Gobindo Boro, a specialist in health and nutrition, BTR Development Fellowship, said that people’s health-seeking behaviour vastly improved over the past few years.

“A pregnant woman is required to undergo four antenatal checkups (ANC) compulsorily. The ANC rate has vastly improved. Unlike in the past, people living in rural areas now come out of their homes to avail of healthcare services,” Boro said, adding that the rate of institutional delivery has also increased.